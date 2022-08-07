“Bullet train”, the film directed by David Leitch, arrived in theaters to the delight of action fans who had been waiting for good copies for a long time. As if the critical acclaim were not enough, everything points to a successful collection in its first weekend.

The film shows us how five contract killers find themselves aboard a bullet train and discover that their missions intersect in unexpected ways. The result continues to receive praise and so did the participation of bad bunny despite little screen time.

What did critics say about “Bullet Train”?

Cinemegavia: “There are some cameos that are great, like the one with Bad Bunny. I can only say that he is unexpected and turns out to be humorous”.

Gamers Area: “Bad Bunny is very good, making his film debut with a small role, but more than convincing. His character ‘El lobo’ is the star guest of this show which is ‘Bullet train’”.

Hypertextual: “Special mention to Bad Bunny, who is unexpectedly good. He is an actor with enormous charisma. He doesn’t get overwhelmed by the all-star cast and it’s a lighthearted touch, which balances the film’s twisted humor.”

Action Cinema: “Even with a sensational cast, Bad Bunny is very good in the film. Honestly, he didn’t do too bad on the ‘Narcos: Mexico’ series either.”

Spaghetti Code: “El ‘Lobo’, a feared Mexican hitman played by Bad Bunny, who, to tell the truth, does deserve a round of applause for his brief but hilarious role, which made the entire theater applaud.”

Bad Bunny is part of the cast of “Bullet Train”. Photo: composition LR/ capture by Telemundo/Sony Pictures

These positive assessments of Bad Bunny’s interpretation have sparked controversy on social networks, since he is not a consolidated actor like several others in the cast and has attracted much more attention than expected. However, his previous work in the series “Narcos: Mexico” cannot be denied, nor the positive media impact of his participation.