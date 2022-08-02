The allegories of the trains are always curious. What can be done from a train, such an old and rigid means of transport, is what guides the funny and chaotic film by David Leitch (Dead Pool 2, Atomic Blonde), which makes them shine as much as an established actor like Brad Pitt, as an amateur with pretensions in the cinema like Bad Bunnyall on a train going nowhere.

The idea of Bullet Train it is simple and therefore digestible at stratospheric levels. A group of mercenaries meet on a bullet train that goes from Tokyo to Kyoto and the formula for chaos is served. Likewise, this is another of the central ideas of the development (if it can be called that) of the script for this film, written by Zack Olkewics and in turn adapted from the book of the same name by Kotaro Isaka, although the result really has nothing to do with it. see with its original.

Ladybug, the character played by Brad Pitt with a mastery that only knowing oneself is immersed in a world that has no ties to logic or even with the commitment of the script, he is the protagonist who guides each of the subplots that gradually become entangled with each other, thanks to the fact that he claims he has the worst luck in the world; It’s not that it makes him fail in his work, but it does make him consider that misfortune is what makes his work difficult, not the fact that he is… a mercenary.

Brad Pitt is a mercenary in search of spiritual peace | Source: Sony

This character has not only made a commitment to change his luck, but to work it through the magical farce of goodnesswhich certainly often coincides with the proven paths of psychological therapy and pedagogical work for managing emotions. The coincidences, as always, are just a product of causality, not luck or his new and renewed vision of the chaos that surrounds him.

But even so, Leitch’s chaotic way of directing as well as Olkewics’ absurd script are enough to make all these premises, which could actually be the pitch of a sitcom doomed to failure, work in the chemistry that all the characters develop. characters. It is there and at that moment where we can not only understand what is the dimension that Brad Pitt has as an actor, but also the wonderful plasticity of Aaron Taylor Johnson when putting together a complex character in absolutist overtones; moreover, this is so much so that even Bad Bunny shines as the cliché that both the original novel and this adaptation make of the gangster Mexican Like a drug caricature.

Joey King plays The Prince | Source: Sony

Luck and eternal destiny

Let’s go back to the part of luck, which often shares a bed with destiny, and let’s also take the opportunity to talk about Lemon, Brian Tyree Henry’s character, because he is the one not to talk about Thomas The Trainwhich by the way is one of the things that did remain faithful to the original novel.

The idea of ​​combining a train and luck is curious. On the one hand, luck is a matter of coincidence: you walk down the street and step on a puddle; you dirty your pants and for taking five seconds to complain about your bad luck, you cross the street followed by the truck that possibly would have hit you if you continued with your dry and unpolluted road.

We recommend: REVIEW Thor: Love and Thunder – the ray of light in the twilight of the MCU

On the other hand, a train is the opposite of luck. It is the most important mass transport in history, above the plane and above the ships. This, contrary to the other two, has the need to move along a pre-established path. Its routes are what mark where you are going. There is no luck in reaching a destination on a train: it is a mere formality.

However, mixing these two precepts means that we also have a small contrast between what this film is and what its approach is. While heThe novel alludes to the games of deception that can be played in the pre-established comfort of a train, in the false security granted by going at 300 km/h on top of a steel snake; the film takes the short road and turns it into a tug-of-war of absurditiesone where luck is no longer a key element, but it is everything.

He always seeks to lean on that absurd idea that the next step will be a play of fate or luck, and this is how he manages to get rid of the critical eye of the viewer, who could well stop to think for five seconds that what has just happened has no way of justifying itselfbut despite that, the film manages to convince us that it is so and that is how the goddess fortune decided it and it cannot be otherwise.

Bad Bunny made his film debut as El Lobo | Source: Sony

Although he contradicts himself in that essential part, the axis is found in Lemon, who is the character who is obsessed with making Thomas the Train all the experiences of his life and yes, there is nothing like a fan to be able to understand the minutiae of life through anything, in this case trains with faces that were surely only the big thing in Mexico and the United Kingdom.

In this same need to establish absolutes that can be broken, Lemon assigns the value to each person according to the character that reminds him of the series. Destiny? Hardly, but it is possible to understand it this way if we believe that our personality is given by the stars, by the day we were born or by which train is the one that most resembles us.

Here the mechanistic magic of the novel is presented to us in the form of stickers and, just as the absurd is broken in the realization that it is not so far from reality, here the trains serve to reveal to us at the same time that the characters we see are there to play the game of appearances rather the game of masks.

This is a carnival of mercenaries who need to establish themselves as something they are not. A mask is not necessarily an appearance, but a simulation. And at the same time, a simulation is nothing more than a childish game in which we blindly pretend to believe, something that all passengers do until the end of the trip: believing that technology is enough not to die at 300 km/h, believing that the person next to you is to blame, believing that villains are allies or that luck is on your side.

We call luck what we want it to be | Source: Sony

The destination, marked by the train tracks, is at the end of each station. That destiny and that luck are twisted in irrational and illogical ways, just to remind us that the chaos that inhabits us is the one that we can only try to calm by following a route that, later, we will call luck.

A disaster that only its actors save

Bullet Train is a fun and entertaining mess. This is accomplished in a timely and very precise manner thanks to Leitch’s dynamic style of setting up his projects. Obviously this we could see it in Dead Pool 2 and here it is again. It is perhaps the cinematographic equivalent of watching an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.in which there is no time to be able to digest absolutely anything, only to be able to think about what an absurd way it will take to take the next step and enjoy that process.

Although this is really more of a flaw in his narrative style or in the way of capturing the scripts on his tapes, it is also a great feat. Entertainment, such as pieces of art infantilized or underestimated, it also requires elements that allow the viewer to become part of what you see. Not in a coherent or even believable way anymore, but in a convincing way.

Tangerine and Lemon provide the concise and fragile base of Bullet Train | Source: Sony

In a nutshell, yes Bullet Train it’s a bad movie, but it’s a bad movie that stands up all the time knowing how bad it is and also everyone involved. This is not something that can simply be achieved with a lot of luck and putting whatever stupidity comes into your head. This is also a measured job and that It goes from putting Bad Bunny to pretend to be Mexican (for the second time in his career) to putting the only scene of Ryan Reynolds where we see him simply smile.

We recommend: Tron: 40 years of the first union between cinema and video games

Brad Pitt repeating cereal box chants about self-improvement is able to convince me that I’m having a good time. Joey King is able to make you believe that there really is a believable plan behind everything; Y Aaron Taylor Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry that everything we see is going somewhere though it’s not going anywhere.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.