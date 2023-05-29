On April 2, Graham Potter was the second coach of Chelsea this season, after Thomas Tuchel was sent off in September last year. Since Potter’s dismissal, Frank Lampard has held sway as interim coach. Since his appointment, only a victory was achieved on May 6 at Bournemouth (1-3). The team finished 12th in the Premier League, was eliminated by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and will not be active in Europe next season.