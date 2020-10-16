Highlights: Police detain Dhirendra Pratap Singh after being apprehended: brother of deceased

Accused Dhirendra Singh described as close to Bairiya MLA Surendra Singh

Dhirendra Singh is associated with BJP’s Frontal Organization Ex-servicemen cell: Victim’s family

Baliya

Tej Pratap Pal, brother of Jayaprakash Pal, died after being shot in Durjanpur in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, over the allocation of a quota shop. If Tej Pratap is believed, then accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh was banished by the police. Not only this, accused Dhirendra Singh is also being said to be very close to Barya MLA Surendra Singh.

The deceased Pal’s son and brother said in front of media cameras that accused Dhirendra was caught on the spot. According to Tej Bahadur Pal, the brother of the deceased, Dhirendra was driven away by the police after being caught. Tej Bahadur said, ‘Dhirendra is a favorite of current Beria MLA Surendra Singh. Dhirendra Singh is associated with the Frontal Organization Ex-servicemen cell of the BJP. At the same time, the son of the deceased, Abhishek Kumar Pal, said that in the dispute over Kota, about 20 rounds of bullets were fired on his father. Out of which he died after being shot 2-3.

Photo of accused with Surendra Singh went viral

Tej Bahadur Pal, brother of the deceased, alleged that accused Dhirendra lives with the current Beria MLA Surendra Singh, and has been harassing the villagers by bullying them. Apart from this, the viral picture of Dhirendra Singh and Bairiya MLA Surendra Singh on social media is also making a close statement between the two. In the picture, MLA Surendra Singh is feeding sweets to Dhirendra.



Accused ran from police negligence: DIG

On the other hand, on this matter, Subhash Chandra Dube, DIG, Azamgarh Range, while talking to the media, told that a case has been framed against 8 people along with the main accused. More than a dozen teams have been formed for whose arrest. He said that police had raided more than two dozen places in search of the accused. The police has taken this case as a challenge and in this case, such an action will be taken that people are forced to think many times before committing such a crime. He termed the escape of the accused from the spot as negligence of the police, at present the accused Dhirendra is out of the grip of the police.

Careless officer suspended

Let us tell you that in the dispute over a government quota shop in Ballia, UP, a youth was shot dead in front of SDM and CO in broad daylight. There was a stampede as soon as the bullet started. The young man injured by the bullet was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he died. Everyone including the officer escaped from the spot. Taking advantage of the stampede, accused BJP leader Dhirendra Singh also escaped. The incident stirred the entire area. Taking strict action in this case, all the policemen on duty there including SDM Suresh Kumar Pal and CO Chandrakesh Singh have been suspended with immediate effect.