A motorist driving on the streets of Mexico Cityor was surprised by a hail of bullets of more than 40 shotsbut he survived and his companion was unharmed.

The shooting occurred at the corner of Larguilliere and Santa Lucía streets, in the Santa María Nonoalco neighborhood in the mayor’s office Alvaro Obregon, in the southern zone of Mexico City on Friday night.

In the black Nissan brand vehicle, license plates LKV 942 A, a couple identified as Denis Vázquez and Omar Rodríguez, approximately 40 years old, were traveling.

When they were driving on said road, suddenly the occupants of a motorcycle paired them up and without saying a word they began to shoot at them.

More than 40 shots were fired by the bikers with two firearms, which caused the driver to be seriously injured, miraculously the woman was unharmed.

After the attack, the unknown persons fled to the Periférico Sur area, while the woman moved the injured man to take the wheel and head to a nearby hospital.

Due to the significant number of bullet wounds, the police handle as a first line of investigation a possible reckoning.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Álvaro Obregón launched the respective investigation folder for attempted murder by firing a firearm against whom or whom they are responsible.