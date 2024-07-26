Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

FBI Director Christopher Wray is not sure whether Donald Trump was hit by a bullet or shrapnel in the July 13 assassination attempt.

Washington – The assassination attempt on Donald Trump took place several days ago and not all questions about the incident that rocked US politics have been conclusively answered. It is unclear whether a bullet or shrapnel hit former President Donald Trump’s ear, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Judiciary Committee. To be completely certain, the investigation must first be completed.

“With regard to former President Trump, the question is whether a bullet or shrapnel struck his ear,” Wray said in response to Chairman Jim Jordan’s question about whether the FBI could trace all of the bullets fired by the shooter. Eight shots were fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks, but it is still unclear exactly where all of those bullets landed.

Trump rages after assassination attempt: “No wonder the FBI has lost America’s trust!”

He did not know whether the bullet had only caused the graze or could have landed somewhere else, Wray said, according to ABCNewsDonald Trump reacted angrily via Truth Social. The FBI director does not know whether he was hit by a bullet, glass or shrapnel because the FBI never properly checked, said Trump.

Donald Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray. © Brochstein/Evan Vucci/Montage

“No, unfortunately it was a bullet that hit my ear, and it hit me hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘gunshot wound to the ear’, and that’s what it was. No wonder the once famous FBI has lost America’s trust!”

Trump safe after assassination attempt: “Felt the bullet piercing the skin”

Trump was still sure what happened on the night of the assassination and posted his first update after the shooting on Truth Social. “I was shot with a bullet that went through the top of my right ear,” the post said. “I knew immediately something was wrong because I heard a whooshing sound and gunshots and immediately felt the bullet pierce the skin. There was severe bleeding so I realized what was going on.”

Trump, 78, was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 when shots rang out. The Republican presidential candidate winced and raised his hand to his right ear before being tackled to the ground by Secret Service agents. When he stood up to be taken away, blood was visible on his ear and face. (lm)