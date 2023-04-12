It has been coming for days and now it is final: Joseph Oosting is the new trainer of FC Twente. The 51-year-old Drent signs a two-year contract with the option for another season. He is in his second year at RKC.

On Tuesday evening the last details between all parties were ironed out, on Wednesday morning the players groups of FC Twente and RKC were informed. It was no longer a surprise that Oosting would succeed Ron Jans. After Peter Bosz had indicated that he did not like FC Twente, all arrows in Enschede immediately went to Oosting. He was the top candidate from the first moment with Bosz.

Because Oosting still has a two-year contract with RKC, FC Twente has to pay a lump sum for him. During the winter break, the coach turned down another offer from FC Groningen.

Presentation follows

Because Oosting wants to focus on his job at RKC for the rest of the season, he will only be officially presented after the season. With RKC he is still the race for European football. In the penultimate round, FC Twente will visit Waalwijk. After that, both teams could meet each other in the European play-offs.

Joseph Easting. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



People’s Club

The only words he wants to say are recorded in a press release from FC Twente. “I am very proud to be FC Twente’s trainer next season,” he says. “I come from the northeastern Netherlands and FC Twente is also a household name there, a large club with a huge fan base. The competitions in De Grolsch Veste are always fantastic. FC Twente has taken steps again in recent years and the ambitions of the club appeal to me enormously. I would like to contribute to the further development of the club. Working at FC Twente requires more than 100%, I feel that responsibility. FC Twente is a club of the region and the people, I think the club suits me.”

Reaction Jan Streuer

Technical director Jan Streuer says that "he is very happy with the arrival of Oosting". "He did an excellent job at RKC last season and the results are also good this year," said Streuer. "In addition to the results, Oosting shows that he stands for attractive football. As the season progresses, the team improves and the players develop individually. Arnold Bruggink and I have had excellent conversations with Oosting and we think we have found the ideal trainer for FC Twente with him. We are now going to give further substance to the staff with Joseph."

Oosting’s current assistant at RKC, Peter Uneken, is in the picture to come to Enschede.

Joseph Oosting wore the shirt of Veendam and FC Emmen during his playing career. After his playing career, Oosting was a youth coach and assistant in the first team of FC Emmen. In 2008 Oosting became a trainer at Germanicus and then worked for ACV and WKE . In 2014, Oosting became a trainer in Vitesse’s youth academy and after an intermediate step at HHC Hardenberg, he was a trainer of Jong Vitesse from 2017 to 2020. In 2019, Oosting was an interim trainer at Vitesse for a few matches and then remained involved in the first team as an assistant trainer. Oosting has been head coach of RKC Waalwijk since the summer of 2021. Under René Hake he also did an internship at FC Twente under 19.