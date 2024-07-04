Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nail

In Dresden, shots were fired at a building that was also used by the SPD. Now there is new information – and fear of further violence.

Dresden – After unknown persons damaged a building in the Saxon state capital, which also houses the headquarters of the SPD state association in Saxony, the state security service is now investigating. Fears that the hole in one of the windows was caused by a projectile have now been confirmed. As the investigation is still ongoing, it is still unclear whether the act was politically motivated. In view of other attacks on politicians, however, SPD members are increasingly concerned about attacks.

A week ago, the Dresden police discovered “a hole in a window on the third floor” of the Herbert Wehner House in Dresden. “According to the investigation, the damage could also have been caused by a gunshot. No projectile has been found so far. No one was injured. There is no information yet on the damage to property,” according to the police report on June 24. In addition to several offices, including those of the Workers’ Welfare Association, the building also houses the headquarters of the SPD regional association in Saxony. State security therefore took over the transmissions.

SPD building in Dresden damaged – it really is a bullet hole

The officers now assume that the damage is actually a bullet hole – probably from an air gun. However, the bullet, which is about four millimeters in size, has not yet been found, police spokesman Karsten Jäger told Day24There is also no trace of the perpetrator, said the spokesman. However, investigations are continuing “in all directions”.

An SPD election party in front of the Herbert Wehner House in Dresden. © IMAGO/Photo: Sven Ellger

It is also not known whether the crime was politically motivated. The premises behind the window that was hit are apparently offices that are not used by the SPD. There will probably be no certainty on this matter until the investigation is completed.

“Investigation results disturbing and worrying” – SPD is increasingly concerned about attacks

Nevertheless, the incident gives members of the SPD Saxony cause for concern – especially against the background of the increase in violence against politicians. “Even if there is no indication of the motive so far, the result of the investigation is disturbing and worrying,” said the chairmen of the SPD Saxony Kathrin Michel and Henning Homann to the dpaThey hope for further findings, but know “from the past few months that there is a greatly increased danger for members and institutions of the SPD”.

The SPD regional association is currently examining further security measures, the report continues. Nevertheless, they do not want to give in to fear. “But one thing is also clear: we will not allow ourselves to be intimidated under any circumstances. We will continue our political work for the Free State of Saxony and the upcoming state election campaign unabated,” said the chairmen.

Numerous attacks on politicians, not only in Dresden – 22 incidents this year alone

Unfortunately, recent history has shown that a certain degree of concern is appropriate. At the beginning of May, the Saxon SPD top candidate for the European electionsMatthias Ecke, was beaten up by four young men aged 17 and 18 when he tried to put up election posters for his party. Shortly before the attack on Ecke, according to police, the same group had allegedly injured a Green Party campaign worker nearby. A few days later, another Green Party politician was attacked by two people in Dresden while putting up election posters.

The President of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), Holger Münch, subsequently expressed concern about the development. In the whole of last year, the BKA counted 27 physical attacks on politicians, and this year there have already been 22, the head of the agency said at the time. (tpn)