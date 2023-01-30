Genoa – “UC Sampdoria strongly condemns the episodes that have taken place today, stigmatizing all forms of intimidation and violence and at the same time hoping that the delicate situation of the club can be managed in the most appropriate ways and venues”.

Day of great tension for the Sampdoria club, who takes a stand on the events with a statement published this afternoon. An envelope addressed generically to UC Sampdoria was delivered this morning to the headquarters of Corte Lambruschini containing a blank bullet and a letter addressed to Edoardo Garrone and Massimo Ferrero. And in the envelope, in addition to the shell, there was also the following message: “This time it’s blanks, the next one will be real”.

Furthermore, in the early afternoon, around a hundred Sampdoria supporters gathered in Piazza Corvetto and then moved towards the headquarters of San Quirico, the holding company of the Mondini/Garrone family, where the group launched a series of choruses against Edoardo Garrone to which the transfer of the club to Massimo Ferrero in 2014 is contested. According to Digos, this protest is not connected to the envelope with the bullet delivered this morning to the Sampdoria headquarters in Corte Lambruschini.