The Municipal Police has shot at the offender, who had entered the establishment of San Blas armed with a knife



03/10/2025



Updated at 1:00 p.m.





A 37-year-old Spanish robber is injured after receiving a shot when he was assaulting a pharmacy in the San Blas-Canillejas district. As ABC has learned, the event has occurred shortly before eleven in the morning.

The subject has entered armed with a knife in the establishment, located on Avenida de Aquitaine, in the Las Rosas area, next to a health center. There was at least one employee and a client inside, who have asked for help. Women have been treated in the same ambulatory.

The first to arrive has been a municipal police, who was a countryman in the area, and the offender has pounced against him in a very aggressive way, at which time the official has used his regulatory weapon and shot at the thief, reaching him in one leg.









All this has happened inside the pharmacy. The thief had a money bag, from the robbery. They have then attended patrols of the National Police of the District. The Judicial Police Brigade and the Violent Crimes Group (Devi) of the scientist have taken the reins of the investigation.

The Samur has also attended to the injured person, which does not present a vital risk, according to the data that this newspaper handles. He is admitted to the La Paz Hospital, in serious condition.