Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The company board of directors approvedNational marine dredges» During its meeting today, to implement all the decisions of the general assembly of the company issued in December, which include approval of the acquisition of all shares of the company «National Petroleum Constructions».

It is noteworthy that the “National Marine Dredging Company” acquisition of the “Petroleum Construction” company will be in exchange for its issuance of bonds mandatory conversion into shares of nominal value (1 dirham per bond), with a total amount of 2530 million dirhams, to “Senaat” and the minority shareholders in the “Petroleum Construction” »As an acquisition price, these bonds are converted to 575 million new shares in the Bulldozers Company, with a nominal value (1 dirham per share), so that its capital after the increase becomes 825 million dirhams, and all of the company’s shares are fully paid.

The company added, in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Financial Market, that the board of directors agreed to conclude an advertising services and sponsorship contract for Al-Jazira Club in Abu Dhabi.