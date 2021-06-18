These two purebred puppies Bulldogs presenting their high tech home in the world they are very lucky. Because they have human friends who have thought of all their needs and decided to build their own dream bed next to the owners’ bed. Let’s get to know their incredible history.

Igloo and Zabaione they are two adorable little dogs, who can live inside a building designed especially for them. And that uses the best technologies and the most suitable materials to guarantee a truly unique life. If it were like that for all dogs it would be really beautiful.

Jen Weller she is the human mother of Igloo and Zabaione, two Bulldog brothers. One day, seeing that her dogs were having a hard time getting on her bed to get some cuddles, she started thinking of a way to help them. And so his super house was born.

The two Bulldogs always spend a lot of time around their best human friends. They are very affectionate and need a lot of pampering, which they love to give and receive in their parents’ bed on the spot. But getting there was certainly not that easy for them, because of the legs too short.

Jen he simply thought of a ramp, but then he started developing a series of ideas that he put all of them into practice. By creating what has become a cutting-edge and innovative kennel, which all the dogs in the world dream of having.

Bulldogs present the high tech house: how it was made

The Igloo and Zabaione house also has running water and a bowl for drinking. There is a playroom and a rest room. And of course there is a ramp to reach human friends, so you can get to bed more easily.

In addition, the hi-tech doghouse of Igloo and Zabaione is connected with Amazon’s Alexa, therefore with a lighting system that changes according to the season.