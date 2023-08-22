Bulldog Racing now offers its customers the definitive license to compete: the special model Bulldog Racing Edition. Each model is built to customer specifications and individually tuned on the Nordschleife before delivery. The car is based on a highly equipped Mini John Cooper Works with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an output of 231PS with a maximum torque of 320Nm.

Bulldog Racing Edition



FAQ







With this special model, the private team from Nürburg celebrates the best result of a Mini in a 24-hour race in the brand’s 64-year history. The engine and many features of the special model are the same as Bulldog Racing’s #126 race car, but the safety features imposed by the competition regulations are dispensed with in favor of everyday usability.

With the use of various racing components, which can be individually combined and installed according to customer preferences, the Bulldog Racing Edition creates true “racing sensations” for the road.



The core of the edition is the KW V3 suspension, adjustable in compression and rebound which, among other things, increases grip, improves cornering behavior and increases safety to the limit. Suspension setup is carried out individually for each vehicle by one of Bulldog Racing’s professional drivers on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.



The 17-inch OZ HyperGT light-alloy wheels in combination with the Remus brand sports exhaust give each vehicle a discreet yet unmistakable look. An extra point: after good experiences with competition tyres, Pirelli supplies the tires for the special model with P Zero Performance tires in size 205/45R17. Stern Performance Parts’ Clubsport kit replaces the rear seat with a strut with mesh trim and mat. The resulting weight savings improve the performance of the car.



Inside, each Bulldog Racing edition comes with an individual plaque that identifies the car as a numbered limited edition and documents the day the suspension was set up on the Nordschleife, as well as various other features.

One of the visual highlights of the exterior is the large Bulldog Racing roof foil, which traditionally adorns all of the team’s racing cars.