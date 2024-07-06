Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Bulldog Frank (right, white) died on board an airplane. © Sven Simon/Imago/Symbolbild/Screenshot/Instagram/allenetti

It gets unbearably hot on the plane, but Bulldog Frank is not allowed out of his transport box. A short time later, the dog is dead. And his owners are devastated.

Honolulu – The dream of Hawaii ends in a nightmare. And that was before the holiday plane had even taken off for home. Bulldog Frank died of overheating while the plane was waiting to take off.

Heat in the plane: Bulldog Frank dies in his transport box

On June 30, the plane became unbearably hot due to high temperatures in Hawaii, reports the TV station KGW8. Too hot for the four-year-old French bulldog in his transport box. “I tried to get him out and shook him, but he didn’t move,” dog dad Gary told the station in tears.

He and his partner Angie had previously tried “desperately” to persuade the staff to Dog out of the narrow box. In vain. Attempts to cool the animal with ice came too late. Only when Frank was dead were they allowed to hold their other two dogs during the five-hour flight.

Strict dog rules at the airport and on board: Couple criticizes airline after dog’s death

Even the airport in Hawaii is not exactly dog-friendly, complains Angie. Animals are only allowed to leave their transport boxes to go to the animal toilet area. A look at the travel guidelines of Alaskan Airlines, with which the Americans were traveling, shows how strict the rules are.

The pet must remain in its carrier (including head and tail) at all times in the boarding area (during boarding and disembarkation), in the Alaska Lounge and on board the aircraft, with the door/hatch closed.

The pet must be stowed in its carrier under the seat during taxiing, takeoff and landing.

For pets traveling to Hawaii, additional documents are required. The opposite program is available from a special dog airline from the USA – but it is not cheap.

Gary and Angie are devastated by the death of their bulldog. They are making serious accusations against the airline that the flight crew should not have helped Frank. The couple is now demanding “some kind of change” in the policy to prevent something similar from happening to other dogs.

Alaskan Airline regrets death of Bulldog Frank – transport box requirement common practice on most airlines

At KGW8 A spokesperson for Alaskan Airlines said: “We take the care of pets flying with us seriously and are deeply sorry for the loss of the dog our guests reported.” The airline’s flight crew is taking the matter out of the line of fire. “Our crew members followed procedures regarding pets on board aircraft and took special care of guests throughout the flight.” Incidentally, it is common practice for almost all airlines to require animals to remain in transport crates for the entire duration of the flight.

Traveling with animalsusually represents a particular challenge. This can also be expensive if the dog is a bit larger. For example, a man from the USA had to buy three tickets for his Great Dane. At least she was spared the torture of being in a dog crate. (moe)