WASHINGTON (Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard said on Friday that he was among seven Fed officials forecasting interest rate hikes starting next year as the pandemic “comes to an end ” and inflation rising faster than expected.

“We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we expected, more inflation than we expected and I think it’s natural that we’ve been leaning towards a bit more ‘hawkish’ here to contain inflationary pressures,” Bullard told CNBC.

(By Howard Schneider)

