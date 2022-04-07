By Howard Schneider

(Reuters) – The U.S. central bank is behind schedule in its fight against inflation and needs to raise interest rates by another 3 percentage points by the end of the year, the St. Louis, James Bullard, a pace that implies 0.50 percentage point increases at each of the bank’s six remaining meetings this year.

“I’d like to get there in the second half of this year… We’ve got to move,” to get ahead of inflation running at triple the Fed’s 2% target, Bullard said. “We’re talking bigger moves than we’ve done in a long time.”

The pace described is a little faster than that offered by Bullard at the Fed’s March meeting, when he predicted the federal funds rate at 3.25% at the end of the year.

The path taken by Bullard – now perhaps the toughest monetary policymaker in his reaction to inflation – is beyond what markets currently anticipate from the central bank.

Interest rate derivatives show the Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate to a range between 2.5% and 2.75% by the end of the year, according to data compiled by the CME Group.

Even a “generous” application of standard monetary policy rules, Bullard said, showed the Fed “behind the curve” in fighting inflation, even after accounting for the financial “tightening” already taking place in markets based on investor expectations of that the Fed will act more decisively.

