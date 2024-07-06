The famous running of the bulls event kicked off in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona on Saturday.

It is noteworthy that the event comes within the framework of the San Fermin Festival, which lasts nine days in the city and is held in early July every year.

The festival officially kicked off at midday with the traditional Chopinazó, a small rocket launched from the balcony of the town hall in front of thousands of spectators. The first bull-running will take place on Sunday. The celebrations, which mark the feast of Saint Fermin, the patron saint of Navarra, date back to the Middle Ages and include religious processions, concerts and bullfights.

While the San Fermin Festival includes many concerts and parades, the running of the bulls and bullfights are the highlights of the celebrations.

From the 7th to the 14th of this month, hundreds of people chase six huge bulls, some weighing more than 600 kilograms, through the narrow alleys of the city to the bull ring, where bullfights are held in the evening. Several people are injured each year as the bulls run through the alleys to the ring, a distance of 875 meters.