Six people injured on the first day of the 2024 edition of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplonain Spain. Medical sources cited by the broadcaster Rtve reported that one person suffered a head injury, the other five mainly bruises. Many of the injured were hospitalized.

Shouting “Viva San Fermin”, every day until July 14, hundreds of people will run alongside six enormous bulls, some weighing more than 600 kilograms, and several oxen through the narrow streets of Pamplona to the bullring. Every year, dozens of participants are injured during the 875-meter race. There have been 16 fatal accidents since 1924, the last one in 2009. Animal rights activists call bull runs “medieval cruelty”.