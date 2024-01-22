AA completely different picture emerges on the leading stock markets in East Asia. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 continues its technical bull run with a climb towards all-time highs following the significant depreciation of the yen against the US dollar in 2021-2023. In China, on the other hand, the technical bear market in the Shanghai Composite Index has been solidifying since mid-2022, despite the significant currency devaluation against the US dollar.

The Japanese Nikkei 225, one of the most important stock indices in Asia, is a price index that includes 225 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It was launched on September 7, 1950 and was initially published by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. From July 1, 1971, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun, a Japanese business newspaper, took over the daily calculation of the index. Starting in the early 1970s, the index had established a long-term technical bull market, which accelerated into a picture-book bull market trend from the mid-1980s.