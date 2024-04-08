Home page World

From: Fabian Hartmann

A tragic accident occurred during a safari in Zambia. An elephant attacked a jeep full of tourists. One woman died from her injuries.

Lusaka – Elephants are considered unpredictable in the wild. A tour group in Zambia in southern Africa had to have this experience. There was recently an unexpected attack by an elephant in a national park. With tragic consequences: A 79-year-old US citizen died in the attack.

African elephant (Loxodonta africana) © IMAGO

“Aggressive bull elephant” suddenly breaks away from herd and chases tourist jeep

The incident occurred over the Easter weekend in Kafue National Park, Zambia's largest national park. It is located about 350 kilometers west of the Zambian capital Lusaka. While a group of tourists was traveling there in a jeep, an “aggressive bull elephant” suddenly left his herd and chased the vehicle, the US news channel reported ABC News.

The elephant then attacked the vehicle, which, in addition to the driver, was carrying six tourists, explained the company responsible for organizing the safari, “Wilderness”.

On social media, such as the short message service X (formerly Twitter), a video also circulated as a result of the incident showing the angry bull elephant chasing the tourist jeep. A little later, the brutal noise can be heard when the elephant topples the vehicle with its tusks.

79-year-old US tourist is seriously injured in an elephant attack – and dies shortly afterwards

A 79-year-old American woman was seriously injured in the “unexpected” incident and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in South Africa. She later died from her injuries there, Wilderness reported. The Zambian safari company also said that four other people were slightly injured as a result of the elephant attack.

“Our guides are all very well trained and experienced, but unfortunately in this case the terrain and vegetation were such that the guide's path was blocked and he could not get the vehicle out of the danger zone quickly enough,” says Keith Vincent, Head of Kafue National Park in one statement.

Vincent added that local police, the Zambian National Parks and Wildlife Authority and other authorities are currently involved in the investigation.

Fatal elephant attacks are not uncommon

Elephants are considered relatively peaceful creatures when unprovoked. However, you shouldn't get too close to them, recommend experts. Because if they feel threatened, it could definitely become dangerous.

Elephant attacks on humans occur, but are considered rare. Every year, around 500 elephant attacks on people worldwide end fatally, with Discovery Wildlife estimating that more than half of them occur in India.

But there have also been a few cases on the African continent in which attacks by elephants have ended fatally for tourists: like the travel portal Reisereporter.de reported, an elephant killed a tourist from Austria on a safari in Zambia's neighboring country Namibia in 2019. And in 2022, five people died as a result of an elephant attack in Mozambique, southeast Africa German press agency (dpa) reported at the time. Two children are said to have been among the fatalities. (fh)