Before containment, the sector was growing and progressing by 25% every year. “At the start of the pandemic, customers were a little worried, I think they wanted more packaged things, but they saw that we were constantly being restocked, that the handles were disinfected all the time, that they were proposed gel“, testifies Alice Tevessin from a Biocoop Parisian.

While those used to bulk are gradually resuming their habits, we must also attract new consumers. To this end, several new products will be available for sale: soy sauce, butter and crème fraîche. Sandrine Corbeil, who opened her shop after confinement, is confident. “I see people first come to test, and then today come back and buy regularly.“The sector already weighs 1 billion euros.