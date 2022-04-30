Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- “Either we play baseball or we get hit by balls on the head, but we can’t attend to both activities together”… Pete Alonso.- “Violence breeds violence.”

The young Major League season has been characterized by a deluge of pitches against batters, plus many dozens of dodged pitches at home plate.

I think it opportune to remind the billionaires and happy boys of the diamonds 2022, the tragedy that occurred on the afternoon of August 16, 1920, at the Polo Grounds in New York.

The Indians were playing visiting the Yankees. For New York, Carl Mays pitched right-hander, who threw all his pitches under his arm and released the fastball at extreme speed. Just one of his fastballs shattered visiting shortstop Ray Chapman’s skull base, and he died shortly after.

It would be worthwhile to see the video of that straight shot by Roger Clemens, which in interleague play at Shea Stadium, produced a high-decibel sound and tragic predictions, hitting Mike Piazza’s helmet. Fortunately there was no injury. But yes, a big scare.

Tony Conigliaro and Dickie Thon weren’t the same remarkable players after taking those balls to the face, and they had to retire.

Well, this year, Mets players alone, as of last night’s game, have been hit with pitches 19 times.

Many believe that it is all because the new owner, Steve Cohen, is paying many exaggerated fees, such as those of Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor, 341 million, until 2031.

And Darryl Strawberry, who was a star member of that team, gave his opinion yesterday…:

“They hate the Mets because we are based in New York and because we are a great organization.

But, come on, if they hit our hitters over the head, we have to run to the mound and give the pitcher a good punch to the mouth.

They have more reasons to hate us, since this year we are playing very well and we are comfortable leaders in the Division”.

Until before last night’s game, with the visiting Phillies, the Mets were 14-6.

Until a few years ago, it was known that if they hit a home run, the next batter would be thrown in the head; the same against someone who tried to touch the ball when it was not logical. Now, for no reason at all, and to anyone, good hitter or not, they still throw the ball at their head… or their face.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.