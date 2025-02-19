Bulimia nervosa is a disorder of eating behavior that goes beyond eating habits, catching those who experience it in a cycle of binge prolonged. Although it is reflected in food -related behaviors, it is actually a battle that leaves deep physical and mental sequelae. According to him Clinic Barcelona Hospitalaffects between 1% and 4% of the world population.

The figures on bulimia continue to be alarming, especially among adolescents and young women, who are more vulnerable to current beauty standards. Although 90% of cases affect women, there are also men who experience this disorder. Its social and emotional impact is considerable, so the treatment must focus on addressing both its causes and its consequences. Itziar Flamarique, child psychiatrist at the Clinic Barcelona Hospital, says that “eating disorders are serious mental illnesses and can affect the global functioning of the person.”

Itziar FlamariqueChildren’s Psychiatrist at the Clinic Barcelona Hospital





Detecting bulimia is not always easy, since in many cases the affected person does not recognize the problem or minimizes their severity. However, there are signs that can alert those around it. Among the most common physical symptoms are the inflammation of the salivary glands, which causes swelling on the cheeks; the marks in the knuckles due to the self -induced vomit; and the deterioration of skin and hair. According to Flamarique, “Bulimia is not only about not wanting to eat or eating in excess,” but “is characterized by the binge followed by the feeling of loss of control and attempts to compensate for the ingested so as not to gain weight.”

The physical impact of bulimia nervosa is deep and affects multiple body systems. Vomiting abuse, for example, can cause digestive problems such as acid reflux or tears in the esophagus. In addition, this habit damages the dental enamel, which increases the risk of caries. The inflammation of the salivary glands is frequent and can make the face swell. The loss of electrolytes such as potassium and sodium can affect the heart, causing arrhythmias, fainting and even heart failure.

The lack of nutrients also impacts the skin and hair, becoming dry and brittle. Hair drop and weak nails are obvious signs of these nutritional deficiencies. Bulimia can also reduce body temperature, indicating malnutrition, and alter the menstrual cycle, which affects fertility and increases the risk of osteoporosis.

In addition to physical effects, bulimia nervosa has a strong emotional impact. People who experience this disorder often face anxiety, depression, low self -esteem and social isolation. After binge, they usually feel guilt and shame, which perpetuates a cycle of self -destruction and emotional anguish. They can also become obsessive with food or experience sudden changes in weight. In addition, changes in humor, anxiety and excessive self -criticism affect both their personal relationships and their daily lives. These behaviors can be signs that someone is suffering in silence.

It is crucial to understand that neither the affected person nor their closest environment are guilty of the appearance of an eating disorder. However, according to Inés Hilker, a psychologist at the Clinic Barcelona Hospital, recognizing early signs and seeking professional help is essential to prevent more serious consequences. “With an early diagnosis and adequate intervention, these disorders can be cured,” says Hilker. The emotional support of the closest environment is essential, as well as following the recommendations of the therapists in terms of food.

With an early diagnosis and adequate intervention, these disorders can be cured.

The stigma associated with mental disorders often prevents many people from seeking help for fear of judgment. Bulimia nervosa is not an choice or a lack of self -control, but a condition that requires understanding, support and professional treatment. Those who experience it need safe spaces where they can express themselves without fear of rejection, while receiving proper help. A comprehensive treatment, which combines psychological, nutritional and medical support, can be key to recovery and improve the quality of life of affected people.