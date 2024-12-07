Bulimia or bulimia nervosa is an eating disorder that affects one’s self-image, which is why it also implies a psychological disorder. Those who suffer from it go on big food binges all at once and in secret. They try to compensate for these binges, out of guilt or shame, with induced vomiting, using laxatives, enemas, and diuretics inappropriately, and/or by exercising a lot to try to eliminate excess calories. It can affect any person and age, but the highest number of cases tends to occur in preteen and adolescent girls and young women.

Causes of bulimia

Biological, psychological and social

Family history of eating disorders, biological factors related to a moment in life when there is a negative perception of one’s own image, lack of emotional balance, and social values ​​and trends regarding the ideal body have been suggested as causes of bulimia.



Bulimia

Risk factors

– Being overweight or obese in childhood and adolescence.

– The following of all types of diets without any medical and nutritional control.

– Impulsiveness and low self-control.

There are two types of bulimia:

– Purgative. After binge eating, the bulimic person resorts to vomiting, laxatives and/or diuretics to purge and thus avoid gaining weight.

– Not purgative. Binge eating is compensated with excessive exercise and/or fasting.

In both cases, binge eating can include eating uncooked or frozen food or taking food from the trash. Bulimic people are aware that their way of eating is not normal and they hide it.



Symptoms of bulimia

Attention to behavior

It is very important to pay attention to a series of behaviors since the bulimic person can hide their disorder for a long time not only because the binge eating and purging are done in secret but also because they can avoid social contact and even familiar.

It is crucial to be aware of:

– The perception of one’s own weight, although they frequently have a normal weight.

– If there is self-rejection, strong insecurity or very low self-esteem.

– If there are wounds in the mouth and/or hands.

– Symptoms of anxiety and/or depression.

– If they spend a lot of time exercising.

– They avoid meals, claiming to have already done so.

– Goes to the bathroom immediately after meals.

– If you feel pleasure before the binge and feelings of guilt and shame after it.

Bulimia also has physical symptoms and some of them can be serious:

– Tooth decay and gum disease.

– Dehydration.

– Digestive problems.

– Irregular or absent menstrual periods in women.

– Alcohol and/or drug abuse.

– Low level of potassium in the blood which can cause arrhythmias.

– Ruptures of the esophagus.

– Inflammation of the throat.

– Pancreatitis that can become chronic.

– Hemorrhoids.

– Constipation.

– Hair loss.

– Dry skin.

– Weakness in the legs.

– Changes in voice.

– Headache.

– Frequent fainting.



Diagnosis of bulimia

Multidisciplinary

A diagnosis of bulimia is reached if binge eating and purging are regular, at least twice a week for a minimum of three months. To do this, the medical history will be reviewed, a physical examination will be performed, blood and urine tests, and an electrocardiogram will be requested. He will also request a psychiatric and/or psychological evaluation in which the psychiatric criteria for eating disorders will be taken into account, which in the case of bulimia include:

– Constant worry about food.

– Self-induced vomiting.

– Use of laxatives and other drugs.

– Intermittent fasting periods.

– Goals with a weight always lower than the optimal weight.

– History or not of anorexia.



Bulimia treatment and medication

Includes psychotherapy

The treatment of bulimia is multidisciplinary. It includes psychotherapy, which may include the family to help regain control of eating and to help the family itself cope with the situation; medication and nutritional education. More serious cases may require hospitalization.

At a pharmacological level, it is recommended to prescribe fluoxetine as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI); and in the nutritional education plan, a nutritionist can help create a healthy dietary plan with precise monitoring to prevent hunger and cravings by eating regularly.

It is also very important that the patient knows the disease and its consequences in depth and is involved in nutritional learning.

Bulimia prevention

Promote positive self-image

It is crucial to work on self-esteem and positive self-image in addition to strengthening family and emotional ties. We must avoid self-criticism, make sure to keep self-demand and perfectionism at bay and avoid checking our own weight on the scale too frequently and not overdoing it with physical exercise.

The bulimic person’s environment must understand that they must avoid making critical comments about weight, both their own and that of others, or even about physical appearance. It is key to understand that the person with bulimia is a person who suffers and we must also avoid controlling them. The most positive option is to have a constructive and natural dialogue, without forcing, that prevents you from becoming overwhelmed and allows you to feel support and understanding.

