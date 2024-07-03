Observers expect a long period of political instability in Bulgaria after parliament voted on Wednesday to reject a proposed pro-Western government led by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Jeliazkov.

President Rumen Radev tasked Zhelyazkov, a former parliament speaker from the centre-right Citizens for European Development party, with forming a government after parliamentary elections on June 9, the sixth in three years.

But the minority government proposed by Zhelyazkov did not get the votes needed to take power in a vote in parliament on Wednesday.

Radev is now set to hand the mandate to form a government to the second-strongest party, the centrist Movement for Rights and Freedom.

The constitution stipulates that the mandate to form a government is granted only three times.

If all three attempts fail, new parliamentary elections must be held.

This will be the seventh election of its kind since April.