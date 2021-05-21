Bulgarians reacted to the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility of “knocking out the teeth” of enemies in response to encroachments on the territory of the country. They posted their comments on the portal dir…

Many readers stated that such statements can be considered effective in the political sphere.

“We started yesterday with (US Secretary of State Anthony) Blinken. Judging by the fact that the sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are being lifted, the operation is yielding results. One meeting with * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov – and the cowboys backtracked, ”said one of the users.

Another considered the Russian leader’s statement rude, but called the wording laconic and understandable.

“We know from history about the knocked out teeth of Napoleon and Hitler,” wrote another reader.

Another commentator stressed that Putin made Russia great.

“We may not like it, because we are” enemies “, but he is a man, he will never betray the interests of his homeland, unlike the rulers of other countries!” – he said.

Another user stated that other countries have “big appetites” for Russia. Another commentator added that Putin noted that he would not tolerate “Western nonsense” and voiced his position calmly but decisively.

In addition, readers suggested that Russia should sometimes “show its muscles” so that other countries reckon with it.

The day before, during a meeting of the Victory organizing committee, Vladimir Putin said that Russia is not following the path of militarizing the economy, but “will knock out the teeth of everyone who tries to bite off something from it.” He stressed that at all times there were reasons to limit the country as soon as it became stronger.