Wild West in Rome: Bulgarian with ax terrorizes metro passengers

A new episode of violence occurred yesterday in Rome, with a 32-year-old woman of Bulgarian origins, who terrorized passengers on metro A at the San Giovanni stop in Rome. The woman was brandishing an ax and wandering around with a lost look, like in a horror film, yelling at the passengers.



This is the level of the Italian capital. The deranged woman, once reached by the security men, he began to attack the handrail, screaming and destroying it. A security agent managed to disarm her as the police arrived.

Rome is an increasingly insecure city, out of control. On Christmas Eve, a thief of Egyptian origin attacked a girl who was waiting for her partner to rob her. By screaming he managed to scare him away only to witness another attack by a man and a woman at the same time against a boy with fists and a knife.

Also yesterday, a 27-year-old Nigerian attacked a 50-year-old woman at a bus stop at Termini station. He suddenly smashed a chair on him. In short, we are more than the Wild West. But let's go back to the last episode. Apparently the crazy woman wanted to enter for free but the surprising thing is that once identified by the police she was only reported for threats and damage and then, as often happens, she was released free.

If a sociologist of the future studied what is happening in Italy and in our cities he would have his work cut out for him. There is now a total loss of rules and citizens increasingly feel the need for security and they don't even understand the laws that often protect criminals instead of victims.

Now this deranged woman is free to repeat her behavior, as if nothing had happened. Why let a dangerous person go free? Is it really possible to go crazy on the subway with an axe, threaten travelers and then calmly go home?

And this is another problem because the Bulgarian “lady” doesn't have a house, she's homeless and if she doesn't freak out again (which is very likely) we won't see her again. And if he kills in the future, who will be responsible? But what kind of justice is this?

What signals are transmitted to citizens? And then we complain that the episodes increase exponentially. And they are behind it years of do-goodism, such as the approval of the mephitic Basaglia law on the abolition of mental asylums which freed the “crazy people” who are now happily free to wander around peacefully – so to speak – and families have to take care of it.

And there is still someone who praises the initiative of the Trieste psychiatrist the discussion cannot help but turn to politics with a left that inevitably sides with the crooksor rather the scoundrels who pickpocket with impunity on the subway, just to give an example.

All this is often the result of one wild immigration that supplies us every day with desperate and deranged criminals, they urinate and defecate calmly in the open and then attack people. But now the measure is full.

Subscribe to the newsletter

