Bulgaria will veto EU sanctions against Russia’s nuclear complex. This was announced on February 9 by President Rumen Radev.

“Bulgaria cannot accept sanctions in the field of nuclear energy, as they will directly affect our nuclear industry. We are considering other areas where it is possible to expand sanctions, but where our interests are directly affected, we will be very careful and will be ready to impose a veto, ”he told reporters upon arrival at the EU summit.

The Kozloduy nuclear power plant operates in Bulgaria. Units 5 and 6 are in operation. The first four were stopped when the country was admitted to the European Union.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the European Union was preparing the 10th anti-Russian package of sanctions. It is expected to include restrictions against journalists and the military. Export restrictions of more than €10 billion will also be included.

In mid-January, European politicians interviewed by Izvestia reported that within the framework of the tenth package of anti-Russian restrictions, sanctions against Rosatom were being discussed in the European Union.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded by saying that Hungary would not support the anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union, which would somehow affect cooperation between Budapest and Moscow in the field of nuclear energy.

The European Union introduced the ninth package of sanctions against Russia on December 16, 2022. This package of anti-Russian sanctions introduced, among other things, new controls and restrictions on the export of goods and technologies that can contribute to the technological improvement of the Russian defense and security sector.

After that, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia’s response would not be long in coming. She indicated that the Russian side, as always, would respond to any unfriendly attacks.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.