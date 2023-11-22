The Bulgarian parliament rejected a proposal for a vote of no confidence in the government of Nikolai Denkov, submitted by three opposition parties. Deputies accused the current cabinet of ministers of failing to guarantee the national defense and security of the country. This is the second attempt to dismiss the Bulgarian government, which came to power only in June 2023 after two years of political crisis.

What is the essence of the complaints about the Denkov fireplace?

A proposal for a vote of no confidence in the Bulgarian government was submitted by representatives of the parties “Renaissance”, “There is such a people” and the coalition “Bulgarian Socialist Party for Bulgaria”. 226 of 240 legislators took part in the vote, 155 were against, 71 were in favor. To dismiss the government, 121 votes are needed.

These three parties together have 71 seats in the Bulgarian parliament. In total, the opposition has 108 seats. The leader of “Renaissance” Kostadin Kostadinov tried to play on the contradictions that exist within the ruling coalition GERB – “Democratic Bulgaria”.

This was the third attempt to hold a vote of no confidence. At the previous two – November 16 and 17 – there was no quorum at the meeting.

In October, these same three parties already tried to dismiss the government: then the deputies cited the failures of the cabinet of ministers in the field of energy as the basis for a vote of no confidence.

In June 2023, after two years of political crisis and several early elections in a row, Bulgarian pro-European parties made a deal: the country would be governed by the government of “Democratic Bulgaria” for the first nine months, followed by GERB for the next nine months. Further plans are still unknown.