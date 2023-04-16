Bulgarian authorities will discuss a temporary ban on grain imports from Ukraine

The Bulgarian authorities will discuss the idea of ​​a temporary ban on grain supplies from Ukraine, following the example of Poland and Hungary. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture of the Technical Government of Bulgaria Yavor Gechev on the national radio, his words are quoted TASS.

“It is necessary to protect Bulgarian interests, moreover, when the two states react in this way, and we do not, the amount of Ukrainian grain on our territory will increase,” the minister explained, saying that he was waiting for reports on the legal component of the import bans introduced in Hungary and Poland.

Gechev suggested that by April 18 the Ministry of Economy would collect the information needed to make a decision and discuss this possibility with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

Earlier in April, Hungary and Poland banned the import of grains, oilseeds and a number of other agricultural products produced in Ukraine or coming from there. Prior to this, the processing and sale of grain arrived from Ukraine was banned by the Ministry of Agriculture of Slovakia.

In early April, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia called on the European Commission to buy their accumulated grain from Ukraine. The authorities of the countries explained that due to the flow of Ukrainian food, the cost of their own products has decreased, while the prices of energy and fertilizers are rising.

The European Commission called the unilateral bans of Hungary and Poland on the supply of grain from Ukraine unacceptable, emphasizing that the trade policy of the European Union is “the exclusive competence of the entire community.”