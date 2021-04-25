Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev admitted that his company EMCO previously stored ammunition in warehouses in the Czech village of Vrbetice, where two explosions took place in 2014. In addition, his firm was engaged in the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Writes about this The New York Times.

The article claims that in an email to the publication, “Gebrev admitted that he stored ammunition in a warehouse in the Czech Republic.” The newspaper clarifies that it is about the warehouses in Vrbetica, and with reference to Czech officials, it claims that the “target” of the explosions in Vrbetica was Gebrev’s ammunition.

In addition, Gebrev allegedly “admitted what he had long denied: his company EMCO supplied weapons to Ukraine after 2014,” and agreements on this with Ukrainian firms were allegedly secured at the end of 2014. The newspaper quotes two sources, one of which is a Ukrainian official. According to him, “the boxes with ammunition indicated that they were intended for Thailand,” ostensibly to prevent the disruption of supplies by “those in the Bulgarian government who sympathize with Russia.” “Gebrev denied that his company mislabelled any exports,” the article emphasizes.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. These measures were taken in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic a day earlier. Prague believed that they were working undercover for the Russian special services, which, in turn, were allegedly linked to the Vrbetica bombings. Prague also put on the wanted list of Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Representatives of the Czech special services believe that they were at the site of the explosion in Vrbetica in 2014.

Explosions at the ammunition depot took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014. As a result of the accidents, two people died. The reasons for the incidents have not been established.