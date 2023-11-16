Bulgaria will continue importing and processing Russian crude oil until the end of 2024, as allowed by an exemption from the sanctions imposed by the EU on Moscow, the Parliament of the Balkan country decided this Thursday by discard a proposal to suspend said exception.

(You can read: The Spanish Congress re-elects the socialist Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government)

The immediate suspension of the exemption to stop buying crude oil from Russia, proposed by the conservative GERB party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, obtained only 94 of the 210 votes cast in a live televised chamber session.

The deputies of these two formations that in principle support the coalition in power – formed by the European alliance We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-BD) -, They left the room after the vote rejected their proposal, failing to obtain the required absolute majority.

55 socialist and ultranationalist deputies voted against, while 61 members of the PP-BD abstained.

The Prime Minister, Nikolay Denkov, had considered this Thursday, November 16, in statements to the press before the parliamentary session, that stopping now importing oil from Russia would entail “risks” for the economy of the country, the poorest in the EU. . He especially highlighted the fear of higher fuel prices.

(We recommend: Why will Finland close its border posts with Russia starting this Friday?)

In recent weeks, the Executive had evaluated the possibility of repealing the EU exemption on the import of Russian crude oil and petroleum products by sea for processing at Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, the largest refinery in southeastern Europe, something that was ruled out. now.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO