You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
A person from St. Paul, Minnesota, calls for cutting off purchases of Russian oil.
Michael Siluk – UCG – Universal Images – via Getty
A person from St. Paul, Minnesota, calls for cutting off purchases of Russian oil.
The Balkan country’s Parliament ruled out a proposal to suspend an EU sanction.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
Bulgaria will continue importing and processing Russian crude oil until the end of 2024, as allowed by an exemption from the sanctions imposed by the EU on Moscow, the Parliament of the Balkan country decided this Thursday by discard a proposal to suspend said exception.
(You can read: The Spanish Congress re-elects the socialist Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government)
The immediate suspension of the exemption to stop buying crude oil from Russia, proposed by the conservative GERB party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, obtained only 94 of the 210 votes cast in a live televised chamber session.
The deputies of these two formations that in principle support the coalition in power – formed by the European alliance We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-BD) -, They left the room after the vote rejected their proposal, failing to obtain the required absolute majority.
55 socialist and ultranationalist deputies voted against, while 61 members of the PP-BD abstained.
The Prime Minister, Nikolay Denkov, had considered this Thursday, November 16, in statements to the press before the parliamentary session, that stopping now importing oil from Russia would entail “risks” for the economy of the country, the poorest in the EU. . He especially highlighted the fear of higher fuel prices.
(We recommend: Why will Finland close its border posts with Russia starting this Friday?)
In recent weeks, the Executive had evaluated the possibility of repealing the EU exemption on the import of Russian crude oil and petroleum products by sea for processing at Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, the largest refinery in southeastern Europe, something that was ruled out. now.
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Bulgaria #continue #processing #Russian #crude #oil