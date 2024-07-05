Bulgarian Prime Minister Glavchev: Sofia to Propose Starting Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Bulgaria will propose peace talks between Russia and Ukraine at the upcoming NATO summit in the US, writes local agency Novinite, citing the country’s Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

According to the publication, Sofia wants to act as a mediator in these negotiations. “At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, Bulgaria will propose initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine,” the publication writes.

At the same time, Glavchev expressed doubts that Bulgaria could be accepted as a mediator in the negotiations. “It must be emphasized that these peace talks must comply with the UN Charter and international law. These conditions, in my opinion, are not negotiable,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Bulgarian politician Todor Angelov said that Ukraine is being used to harm Russia, and Europe is paying for the consequences.