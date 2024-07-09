Bulgaria files €400 million lawsuit against Gazprom over gas supply cutoff

Bulgaria’s state gas distributor Bulgargaz has filed a lawsuit against Gazprom in the International Arbitration Court. The Russian company has been asked to pay damages totaling 400 million euros.

The main reason for this requirement is the suspension of Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria in 2022. This happened after Bulgargaz refused to pay for fuel in Russian rubles, as required by the decree of the country’s President Vladimir Putin dated March 31, 2022.

“After the Russian side failed to take any action to resolve the issue out of court, Bulgargaz took the necessary steps to protect its interests,” representatives of the Bulgarian company emphasized.

Photo: Emin Dzhafarov / Kommersant

Gazprom has secured bans on lawsuits with some European partners

Gazprom managed to get the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region to satisfy two claims that were filed against the Czech company innogy Energie and the French company Engie SA. Having sided with the Russian company, the court prohibited the designated clients of Gazprom from continuing the proceedings in international arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce.

The reason for such court verdicts was the recent ban of the European Union (EU) on the provision of legal services to legal entities from Russia. Gazprom representatives emphasized that such a decision minimizes the likelihood of a fair outcome of the dispute.

The same ban on arbitration against the Russian company was also imposed on German traders Uniper Global Commodities SE and Metha-Methanhandel GmbH, and Austrian clients OMV Exploration & Production GmbH and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH.

Photo: Viktor Korotaev / Kommersant

The EU may sign a new contract with Gazprom

Against the backdrop of the expiration of the last gas supply agreement between Ukraine’s Naftogaz and Gazprom, EU authorities may conclude a new contract with the Russian energy holding. The agreement expires on the last day of 2024.

The concerns of Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic about the imminent cessation of gas transit from Russia via Ukraine may push European leaders to this decision. In this case, the EU can choose one of two options. The first of them is connected with the conclusion of a new contract between Gazprom Export and European energy companies. In this scenario, the European company will pay the Ukrainian operator for the transit of Russian fuel, but this will require Kyiv’s consent. The second option involves increasing gas supplies from Azerbaijan via the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), but Baku has too little capacity to implement this plan.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak assessed this situation. He emphasized that Russia is ready to continue gas transit through Ukraine even after the current contract expires.

This depends primarily on Ukraine. Transit is going through its territory, they have their own rules. It depends on their desire Alexander NovakDeputy Prime Minister of Russia

Previously, the Institute of Energy and Finance predicted a 15 percent increase in Russian gas exports abroad by the end of 2024. In this case, the volume of supplies could reach 158 billion cubic meters.