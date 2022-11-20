Sofia Globe: in Bulgaria they stopped feeding refugees from Ukraine in hotels due to lack of money

In Bulgaria, they stopped feeding Ukrainian refugees in hotels due to lack of money, about this informs Sofia Globe edition.

It is noted that the state program for the placement of migrants was changed, food was excluded from it. The owners of hotels on the Black Sea coast noted that the 15 Bulgarian leva allocated by the authorities (less than 500 rubles – approx. “Tapes.ru”) is not enough to cover the costs.

The previous refugee housing program, which provided accommodation at public expense, expired on 15 November. Now Ukrainians are settled in state and municipal recreation centers.

“For the last three days, we have been providing food for refugees with our own money, but from today we stop feeding them, because we do not have the opportunity to do so,” said hotel owner Mikhail Zegov.

It is noted that according to the state program, more than ten thousand Ukrainians live in Bulgaria.

Earlier, Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Bulgaria were outraged by the living conditions in the buffer center in Elhovo and staged a riot. They “protested” about being placed in metal cabins and complained about “uncomfortable” living conditions.