A country in the European Union has been refusing to support Kiev with heavy military equipment. The package includes around 100 armored personnel carriers and was announced after the new government took office.

The government’s proposal for its first shipment of heavy military equipment to Ukraine since the start of the war was approved by the Bulgarian Parliament on Friday (21/07), with 148 votes in favor and 52 votes against.

“This equipment is no longer necessary for Bulgaria’s needs and can be an important support to Ukraine in its battle to preserve the country’s independence and territorial integrity, following the unjustified and unprovoked Russian aggression,” states the parliament’s decision.

BTR armored vehicles of Soviet origin were delivered in the 1980s to Bulgaria, then an ally of the Soviet Union in the Warsaw Pact, and were never used.

Bulgaria joined NATO in 2004 and has an arsenal of Soviet-designed weapons, as well as factories that produce ammunition for that type of weaponry.

change of government

Although the Bulgarian Parliament initially approved the provision of military support to Ukraine at the end of 2022, it left the decision on the terms of this assistance to the Executive.

The direct supply of weapons to Kiev was then being rejected by previous interim governments, appointed by President Rumen Radev, a Russian sympathizer who recently said that Ukraine was to blame for the war and that supplying Kiev with weapons would only prolong the conflict.

The new, pro-Western Bulgarian government, which took office in early June, decided to send the armored vehicles to Ukraine, as well as weapons and spare parts.

“We must give Ukraine armored vehicles, because Ukrainians are fighting not only for their freedom, but also for ours,” said Liberal MP Ivaylo Mirchev.

So far, the country has only sent a timid package of military aid to Kiev, consisting mainly of jackets and helmets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Sofia in early July, when he asked for support from the Bulgarian government.

The decision provoked criticism from the Socialist Party and the ultranationalist and pro-Moscow Vazrazhdane party, who voted against it.

“I don’t think we can help Ukraine with military decisions and sending military equipment, but as mediators for peace, as a country that has specific relations with both sides,” Socialist Party spokesman Kristian Vigenin said on Saturday.

bl (AP, Portuguese)