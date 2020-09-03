Bulgaria Protests in front of the Bulgarian parliament turned violent – more than 55 were injured and almost 100 were arrested

Protesters have called for the resignation of a prime minister accused of corruption and too close oligarchic relations.

In Bulgaria more than 55 people have been injured and nearly a hundred have been caught in anti-government protests in the capital, Sofia.

People gathered last night to protest in front of the parliament building as some began throwing police with smoke bombs and rocks.

According to the organizers, the protest was to be peaceful. According to police, football protesters had also taken part in the protest, the organizers of which the organizers must have been aware of. Also, more than 30 of those arrested are football hooligans.

Police eventually dispersed the crowd by firing tear gas, among other things.

In Bulgaria has been protesting for two months as prime minister BoikoBorisovia accused of corruption and protecting oligarchs. Protesters have also called for a public prosecutor IvanGeshevin difference and increase the transparency of the prosecutor’s office. Protesters have called Borisov and Geshev “mafia,” among others.

Yesterday, the Bulgarian Parliament was about to start a debate on a new draft constitution with which Borisov has sought to meet the demands of the protesters. However, the protesters have not been happy with the draft, but have demanded the resignation of the prime minister.

Borisov himself has refused to resign before the end of his term as prime minister next year.

Read more: Bulgarian Justice Minister resigns – no fifth minister is expected to stop stubborn protests

Also the President of Bulgaria RumenRadev has shown its support for the protesters. He has called for consideration of new elections and said confidence in the administration is gone.

Protest underlying long-standing dissatisfaction with corruption, politician-oligarch relations, and environmental problems. Protesters have also been dissatisfied with the erosion of press freedom and coronavirus in Bulgaria, according to the Balkans news site Balkans Insight.

In addition, there is outrage at the fact that security forces rode the office of President Radev, known as a critic of the regime, in July, says Euronews. Officials working under the President were recruited for questioning and their premises were searched.

The search warrant was apparently based on the order of Prosecutor Geshev, which raised concerns that his role had become too political.

According to prosecutors, the investigation of the premises was related, among other things, to suspicions of disclosure of state secrets.

Bulgaria is one of the most corrupt and poorest member states in the EU. Indeed, some protesters have called on the EU to intervene in the country.