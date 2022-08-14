Bulgarian politician Petkov predicted an economic crisis due to a shortage of Russian gas

The head of the Alternative Bulgarian Revival party, the former Minister of the Interior of Bulgaria Rumen Petkov, predicted an economic crisis for the world due to a shortage of Russian gas. In an interview with the radio station “Moscow Speaks” he declaredthat not all citizens will be able to pay bills for heating.

However, the politician hoped for further stabilization of relations between the countries and the solution of the fuel issue. “I hope that we will maintain bilateral relations in the medium and long term. We have a great history, economic and cultural ties. Like the whole of Europe, we have a big gas problem,” he said.

According to Petkov, the former Bulgarian government aggravated relations with Russia. He noted that the suspension of Russian gas supplies was a hard blow to the country’s economy. The politician stressed that fuel prices for household consumers have increased by 40 percent.

“Many Bulgarians will not be able to pay for gas in winter (…) We have a chemical industry, cement production, a metallurgy industry that needs gas. Probably, some of our enterprises will suspend work,” he concluded.

Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria stopped on April 27, after the country did not begin to transfer the contract with Russia to the ruble form of payment. Sofia noted that Moscow’s request violates the terms of the agreement.