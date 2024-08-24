Petkov: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on Kursk NPP make peaceful dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv impossible

The attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant make dialogue between Kiev and Moscow impossible. The connection between these events was indicated in a conversation with TASS leader of the Alternative for Bulgarian Revival (ABV) party Rumen Petkov.

According to the politician, the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (the attack on the nuclear power plant on the anniversary of the victory at Kursk during the Great Patriotic War) lead to an aggravation of the conflict and cut off the path to its peaceful resolution. In addition, this is a provocation that could be followed by a “tough response” from Russia.

“One can see a desire to move the situation from the category of a local conflict to a large-scale conflict that could lead to a third world war. Also, the attack on the Russian nuclear power plant can be defined as nuclear terrorism and nuclear blackmail, and not only in relation to Russia, but also the European community,” Petkov added.

The politician also commented on the lack of a significant reaction in the European Union to nuclear blackmail, noting that a regime of silence has been introduced in European countries and it is customary not to express opinions that differ from others. “And the official opinion is entirely based on American positions and protects the interests of the United States,” he emphasized.

Earlier, nuclear energy expert Alexey Anpilogov warned that the ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant could result in the release of radioactive dust or large fragments. In the event of serious damage, the release would extend far beyond the plant’s production site.