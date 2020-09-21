The two men had left the country on the evening of the attack and were never found. The following year, the European Union listed the armed wing of Hezbollah on the list of terrorist organizations.

Two Lebanese were sentenced in absentia in Bulgaria to life imprisonment on Monday, September 21, for their role in an attack in July 2012 against a bus carrying Israeli tourists. Seven people died in this attack. At the time, the elements gathered by the investigation convinced the European Union to include in July 2013 the armed wing of Hezbollah on its blacklist of terrorist organizations.

“The court sentences them to life without the possibility of parole”, said Judge Adelina Ivanova, of the Sofia court specializing in crimes of terrorism. Many consistent elements “link the two accused (…) and the attack to the (Lebanese Shiite) terrorist organization Hezbollah”, argued during the trial the prosecutor Yevgeny Chtarkelova.

On July 18, 2012, five Israeli tourists were killed at Bourgas airport (seaside town on the Black Sea coast), by the explosion of a bomb placed in a bus connecting the terminal to the airport and vacation spot for travelers. The Bulgarian driver was also killed. A total of thirty-eight people were injured.

The suspected bomber, Mohamad Hassan El-Husseini, a 23-year-old Franco-Lebanese, was killed in the explosion. His body had been identified by DNA analysis.

The first of his two accomplices, Meliad Ferah, aged 31 at the time of the attack, was found guilty of having gathered the parts necessary for the construction of the homemade bomb. The second, Hassan El Hajj Hassan, 24 in 2012, is suspected of having rented accommodation and rental cars, as part of the terrorist project. The two men had left Bulgaria on the evening of the attack and have not been found, despite international legal cooperation.

These two men were placed on the American anti-terrorism blacklist in 2015. Their possible assets have been frozen in the United States, where all trade with them is prohibited for legal and natural persons. Washington then estimated that Meliad Ferah and Hassan El Hajj Hassan were probably in Lebanon.