The Bulgarian authorities have decided to require foreigners who enter foreigners to test negative for coronavirus, reports ATOR.

Analysis must be completed no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival. The new rules come into force on January 29 and will remain in effect until April 30, 2021.

Bulgarian citizens and those with a residence permit crossing the border without tests are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The requirement does not apply to transit passengers, bus and truck drivers, crews of ships and aircraft.

In recent weeks, the number of cases has been gradually decreasing in the country, shopping centers and fitness rooms are planned to open from February 1, and from February 4, secondary schools will start teaching again.

Earlier it was reported that Switzerland is changing the rules of quarantine and PCR tests for citizens and tourists. To enter, it is now necessary to provide a negative analysis for COVID-19.