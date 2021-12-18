SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s veterinary authority will slaughter more than 7,000 ducks in the southern village of Malak Dol after an outbreak of avian flu was detected at a local farm, the country’s food health agency said. Saturday.

The agency said the farm was contaminated by the highly pathogenic type A avian influenza.

Severe forms of avian influenza, commonly called avian flu, have spread across Europe and Asia in recent weeks. In France, eight outbreaks have occurred on farms, with the last seven cases occurring in the north of the country.

Avian flu is often fatal to birds. It is not foodborne, although some human cases of the disease have raised concerns among epidemiologists.

(By Tsvetelia Tsolova)

