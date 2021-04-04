Bulgaria Doorstep polls: Protest parties succeed in Bulgarian parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Borisov’s party retains largest

Borisov, who ruled Bulgaria for almost a decade, has been accused of corruption and pursuing the interests of the oligarchs.

In Bulgaria prime minister Boiko Borisovin The GERB party is retaining its place as the largest party in the country, doorstep polls say. However, they say the party would be losing its support for new protest parties.

GERB is forecast to have around 25% support, which would be almost ten percentage points less than its popularity in the last parliamentary elections four years ago.

Borisov, who ruled Bulgaria for almost a decade, has been accused of corruption and pursuing the interests of the oligarchs. Extensive protests against Borisov erupted in the country last summer, but he managed to cling to power, even though, for example, the president Rumen Radev sided with the protesters.

Bulgarians have voted in the parliamentary elections in the shadow of the third wave of the coronary virus raging in the country.

The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus has increased in the country recently, which was taken into account in the vote. Polling stations had been opened in hospitals, and election workers have transported urns to quarantined people.