Bulgaria has opened borders for Russians vaccinated against coronavirus. This was stated by the acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism of the country Mariyana Nikolova, writes TASS…

The list of approved drugs will include “Sputnik V”. Bulgaria opens the summer tourist season from May 1st. One of the conditions to enter the country is a document on completed vaccination issued no earlier than 14 days from the date of border crossing.

The head of the Ministry of Tourism noted that there are other ways to get to Bulgaria. For example, you can show a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival, or an antigen test done 48 hours before. In addition, those who have had a coronavirus can get into a European country – then you need to show a positive test within a period of 15 to 180 days from the date of the study.

Consular services and visa centers will resume work in Russia immediately after the Easter holidays, that is, from May 5.

Earlier it was reported that over the past week the number of searches for tickets on the Russia-Bulgaria route increased by 150 percent. This jump occurred after the authorities announced their readiness to receive travelers from May 1.