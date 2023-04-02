Bulgaria | Bulgaria is in limbo, where the winner of Sunday’s election will probably need the support of those who defend Russia

According to polls, the solution to Bulgaria’s political impasse does not seem to be any closer.

in Bulgaria a solution to the country’s political deadlock will be sought on Sunday in the parliamentary elections, which will be the country’s fifth in two years. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has added spice to the country’s internal politics, which has deepened the dividing lines in the EU and NATO member country, which is historically close to Russia.

The country drifted into political disunity in 2020, when the then prime minister Boiko Borisov The GERB party was embroiled in a corruption scandal. Several re-elections were followed by failed government negotiations or unstable and short-lived governments.

Of the fifth the elections are not expected to bring a big change to the current situation, but the polls conducted before the elections show that the support is again divided in such a way that it is difficult to create a stable government based on it.

According to polls, Borisov’s GERB party, who was in the running as prime minister last year, is in a race for election victory By Kiril Petkov The PP party and the electoral alliance formed by it. Both have been predicted to receive around 25 percent support.

Who whichever election it wins, it will likely need the support of either the nationalist Vazraždane party, which has been on the rise in opinion polls, or the country’s socialist party, the BSP, which is the successor to the country’s Communist Party. Both Vazraždane and BSP have defended Russia and its positions during the war.

According to polls, Bulgarians are also tired of the constant political storm and beating at the ballot box. The turnout is expected to remain low.