Euractiv: Bulgaria agreed with Russia on oil exports to the EU, bypassing sanctions

The Bulgarian authorities have agreed with Lukoil Neftochim Burgas that the company can continue to operate and export oil products to the European Union until the end of 2024. The portal reports Euractiv.

Thus, Bulgaria and Russia were able to agree despite the warnings of the European Commission that this would violate the sanctions regime imposed against the Russian Federation.

“From January 1, 2023, Lukoil will transfer all production, income and taxes payable to Bulgaria, and not, as it was before, to the Netherlands or Switzerland,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria for Economic Policy Hristo Alekseev.

Alekseev also explained that within a week after the adoption of legal documents by Bulgaria, a decision will be made to switch to a scheme in which profits from oil refining will be transferred to Bulgaria.

The republic stopped receiving Russian gas from April 27, after the country did not begin to transfer the contract with Russia to the ruble form of payment. Sofia noted that Moscow’s request violates the terms of the agreement.