Bulgaria and Romania finally enter the Schengen borderless zone from the start of 2025. After more than a decade of blockades, the EU Interior Ministers reached an agreement this Thursday for both EU countries to enter to be part of this space of free movement of people. All of this after Austria has lifted a veto which he maintained for reasons of migratory pressure.

Thus, as of January 1 next year, the Schengen zone will be made up of 29 countries. The list includes Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein as well as 25 of the 27 countries that make up the European Union. The except it is located in the Republic of Ireland, which maintains its border controls and Cyprus, which coexists with an internal division.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that “today is a historic day for Bulgaria and Romania“, whose citizens “as of March, will be able to freely cross internal maritime and air borders, without border controls. “This is a great step forward for both countries and for the Schengen area as a whole.”

The truth is that both countries They have been part of the European Union since 2007 but they had not managed to become part of this area of ​​free movement precisely because of Austria’s objections. Vienna sees the borders of both countries, especially the Bulgarian border due to its borders with Turkey, as a risk in terms of migratory pressure, despite the fact that the European Commission had given its approval for integration into the Schengen area already in 2011.

To satisfy the concerns of Vienna, which fears becoming a destination for migratory flows that could approach the Romanian and Bulgarian borders, both countries have signed commitments. On the one hand, it will reinforce the border between Bulgaria and Türkiye with a police deployment. In addition, for at least six months, controls will be introduced at the land borders between Romania and Bulgaria and between Hungary and Romania.

The situation remains paradoxical in the community space, where some countries have tightened border controls. This is the case of a dozen countries, including Germany, France or Italy, that with this formula try to limit irregular migration flows. Such controls are intended to limit immigration and protect against the dangers posed by Islamist terrorism and serious crime, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said following the knife attack in the western German town of Solingen this summer. .

Although the Schengen area allows travelers to travel without a passport in the countries that are part of this area, governments can introduce border controls if they consider that there is a threat to public order or internal security. However, the European Commission repeatedly asked occasions that these border controls were limited.

It was already last December, when the Council of the EU decided to welcome Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area. In this period of one year, both Member States have taken the necessary measures to ensure a smooth application of Schengen rules from March 31, 2024. On that date, controls on linternal air and sea borders and Schengen rules began to applyincluding the issuance of Schengen visas.

The debates on the date for the abolition of checks on people in the Internal land borders will continue in the remainder of 2024 and The Council of the EU (i.e. the Twenty-seven) is expected to take a decision on this within a reasonable time. To help Bulgaria and Romania protect the Union’s external borders, financial support and assistance from Frontex will continue.