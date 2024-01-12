Bulgaria, a destination to discover beyond Sofia

Bulgaria is fashionable among Spanish travelers. In addition to its attractive historical-artistic heritage, and its varied beach and mountain offering, is added the curiosity to know a distant European country, with which we had little contact in the past, which has the exotic factor of, due to its history and its geographical location, having been one of the traditional doors to oriental culture. On the other hand, it is a country that is very affordable for our pockets.

Bulgaria offers us to explore its winding roads to discover hidden monasteries and rugged fortresses among lush forests and mountains; impressive frescoes and icons covering the walls of its churches dimly lit by candles; vestiges of the peoples who passed through these lands (Thracians, Greeks, Romans, Goths, Byzantines, Slavs, Ottomans…), and picturesque villas with nineteenth-century mansions in the National Renaissance style, with wavy facades of brightly painted wood and floral decorations, whose owners were rich merchants who traded between east and west. We can enjoy its Black Sea beaches and go hiking or skiing in the Balkan, Pirin, Rila and Rhodope mountains. Taste its consistent gastronomy, which is based on dairy products – yogurts were born in these lands – and its wines, such as those from Melnik.

In the buildings that make up the center of Sofia, the capital, we can get an idea of ​​what its history was like. From the Sofia Monument, where there was a statue of Lenin, we can see the ruins of Roman Serdica next to the small medieval church of Sveta Petka; the Sveta Nedelya Cathedral, Orthodox Christian, the country's majority religion; the Banya Bashi mosque, heritage of 500 years of Ottoman rule; the largest Sephardic synagogue in the world, with a guide who speaks Ladino, a symbol of the important Sephardic community that existed in Bulgaria, and buildings from the communist period that today occupy democratic institutions such as the Presidential Palace, with a colorful changing of the guard every hour, whose inner courtyard houses the oldest church in Sofia, Sveti Georgi, from the 2nd century.

Further ahead are the old Royal Palace, today the National Gallery, and the beautiful Russian church of Saint Nicholas, testimony of the relations with that Russia that helped Bulgaria become independent in 1878. Turning left we reach the church of Saint Sophia, one of the first great Roman basilicas, and the neo-Byzantine Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, seat of the Patriarch of Bulgaria, the highest religious authority. Its interior and the frescoes that cover its walls give it a majestic character. Before leaving Sofia, you must visit the foothills of Mount Vytosha that rises above the city. There is one of the jewels of Bulgaria: the small church of Boyana, a World Heritage Site. The 89 scenes and 240 figures in the frescoes that cover its narrow interior and apse date from the 10th and 11th centuries.

We head to the Rila Monastery, also a World Heritage Site, the largest in the Balkans and one of the most spectacular. Its origin dates back to the 10th century, at the hands of Saint Ivan of Rila, although its constructions and the church's frescoes date back to later. The walled enclosure, with a defensive tower, is nestled in a deep valley, surrounded by steep mountains, oak and beech forests, hermitages, caves, glacial lakes and peaks like Musala, a paradise for hikers. Outside the city walls, it is typical to take a mekitsi ―yogurt bun with icing sugar― and grilled trout in the restaurants in the area.

We arrive in Plovdiv, the cultural capital of the country. The best thing is to let yourself be carried away by its labyrinthine and steep cobbled alleys of the old town, enjoy its impressive Roman theater, the scene of plays and concerts, and discover its churches and old mansions, now converted into hotels and museums. At its foot is the lively Kapana neighborhood, full of bars and restaurants, next to the striking Dzhumaya mosque and part of the stands of a Roman circus that lies under a pedestrian street. In Plovdiv, every time work is done, some archaeological site emerges. For lovers of folk dances, it is recommended Megdana restaurantlocated in an area of ​​nineteenth-century bourgeois Plovdiv.

Two obligatory stops near Plovdiv: the Bashkovo monastery, whose origin dates back to 1083, which has impressive frescoes in its churches and a venerated icon of the virgin, from 1310; and Koprivshtitsa, perhaps the most beautiful t