The October Revolution gave birth not only to a new socio-political system, but also to a new literature. At the very beginning of the 1920s, very young writers appeared, but who had already survived a lot – Gaidar, Sholokhov, Platonov, and older people, some “from the former” – Zazubrin, Boris Pilnyak, Kataev. One of the brightest figures of this galaxy is Mikhail Afanasyevich Bulgakov, whose 130th birthday we celebrate on May 15.

It is difficult to write about Bulgakov. On the one hand, his biography and work have been studied to the smallest detail, on the other hand, there are still mysteries, works are often interpreted in a polar opposite way, painted in a new way in the context of time.

The fate of Mikhail Bulgakov and most of his contemporaries was woven from a series of accidents. Bulgakov did not commit suicide as a student, although he was close to this, he did not die in the First World War (medical education helped to avoid the advanced), he was not shot by either the Petliurists, or Denikinites, or the Reds; morphine did not drag him into the grave. Typhus, fortunately or unfortunately, prevented him from leaving Russia in 1920, but did not kill him. He did not suffer the fate of Pilnyak, Babel, Mandelstam.

Bulgakov experienced a short period of fame, and then an almost 15-year ban on the publication of his prose and plays in the theater. He died in March 1940, not having time to “bring into final form” the novel “The Master and Margarita”.

If you believe the biographers, his writing ability manifested itself in his student years – there are memories of the story “The Fire Serpent”, in which an alcoholic dies during an attack of delirium tremens. A few years later, in 1917, Bulgakov would return to attempts to write prose. This time, the theme was the sensations of a person injecting morphine. Later, these notes will become the basis of the story “Morphine”.

In 1918-1919, Bulgakov was clearly not up to writing. He was in Kiev, which passed from hand to hand (the Reds, the hetman and the Germans, the Petliurists, again the Reds, the Whites), and he was mobilized now into one army, now into another (the Bolsheviks, however, did not have time to mobilize). Although, according to the recollections of his first wife, Tatiana Lappa, “in Kiev at that time he already dreamed of being published.” Yes, there were enough impressions. Later, about Kiev of that time, Bulgakov will write several stories and the novel “White Guard”, which, in my current opinion of an “adult”, is his best work.

In the fall of 1919, Bulgakov received a mobilization leaflet for the Volunteer Army, although there is evidence that he entered the service of his own free will – he did not really hide his monarchical views. He was sent to the Caucasus. He treated, operated, but also went “on assignments”, was shell-shocked, after that he was released from military service and finally took up his pen in earnest.

True, the first published things were not stories, but articles, or rather, feuilletons, but in the then sense of the word – quite serious texts with notes of fiction. Bulgakov’s feuilletons were propaganda, with the aim of igniting people to fight the Bolsheviks: “Hero-volunteers are tearing Russian soil from Trotsky’s hands inch by inch. And everyone, everyone – and they, fearlessly doing their duty, and those who are now clinging to the rear cities of the south, in a bitter delusion believing that the salvation of the country will do without them, all are passionately waiting for the liberation of the country. And they will release her. “

Then stories came, they were published, but not a single copy of the newspapers with them survived – the paper was then at a high price, no archives were collected. In the early spring of 1920, a few days before the arrival of the Red Army, Bulgakov fell ill with typhus. The whites either abandoned him, or tried to take him with them, but his wife did not allow – Tatyana Lappa recalled this in different ways; one way or another, Mikhail Alexandrovich remained in Soviet Russia.

By some miracle, he escaped reprisals after the arrival of the Reds, although they pointed out to him: “Look, the White is coming. He wrote them in the newspaper. ” Maybe because Bulgakov was exhausted by the disease, walked with a cane? The explanation, however, is not convincing. Not otherwise, the higher powers protected, so that he could write what he was created for. He got a job at LITO Narobraz: he lectured on the history of literature, pronounced “introductory words”, wrote plays that were staged on stage. Much has been done in several months, but Bulgakov himself admitted: “I do everything in a hurry. Everything. There is sorrow in my soul. “

However, Bulgakov’s relations with the Soviet regime in Vladikavkaz quickly began to deteriorate. In October 1920, he was dismissed from service; according to unconfirmed reports, he was interrogated by the Cheka. In May 1921, Bulgakov was the dean of the theater faculty of the Gorsk People’s Art Institute, and a few days later escapes from Vladikavkaz, apparently fearing the arrests of the “former” that began in the city. Azerbaijan, Georgia. At the end of June he is in Batumi. He looks at the ships leaving the port, learns that some are going to Constantinople. Surely he is thinking of making his way to one of them, but he does not seriously dare. There is evidence that Osip Mandelstam dissuaded Bulgakov from emigrating.

In the fall of 1921, Bulgakov moved, or rather, almost illegally made his way to Moscow. Without connections, recommendations, he managed to enter LITO of the Glavpolitprosvet of the People’s Commissariat for Education (I will not undertake to decipher the abbreviation), where he worked for less than two months; then there were the newspapers Torgovo-Promyshlenniy Vestnik, Rabochiy, and in the spring of 1922 Bulgakov became an employee of the famous Gudok, the first stories were published in the literary supplement to the Nakanune newspaper. After a letter to Lenin’s wife Nadezhda Krupskaya, he received a Moscow residence permit and a spacious room. During the day Bulgakov wrote feuilletons and stories, and at night – “White Guard”, the publication of which (though not completely, since the magazine that printed it was closed) immediately introduced him to the first row of Soviet writers. And no forces later could take away this place from Bulgakov.

I disagree with the assertion that he is not a Soviet or even anti-Soviet writer. No, Bulgakov accepted the Soviet reality, and she accepted it. But it was the one of the first half of the 1920s. Then a lot began to change, the notorious screws were screwed tighter and tighter, the creative intelligentsia was increasingly divided into “friends”, “fellow travelers” and “enemies”. Someone was destroyed physically, someone, like Bulgakov, stopped printing. And thus they forced – I can’t find another word – to create one of the darkest and most hopeless works of Russian literature “The Master and Margarita”.

In its entirety, Bulgakov’s work was revealed to us in the second half of the 1980s, when the story “A Dog’s Heart” was published, which still causes heated debate, some of the early essays and plays were found, and a collection of works was published. It became apparent that this was a writer of unique and varied talent. A writer with a tragic but also happy posthumous fate. Few books are loved and re-read as often as Bulgakov’s.

Author – writer, laureate of literary awards

The editorial position may not coincide with the opinion of the author