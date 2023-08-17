IIn June 2018, Turkey elected a president for the first time under the new presidential system. Erdoğan became the first president with almost sultan-like powers. A few days after this election, which brought Erdoğan to the peak of his power and marked a turning point in history, Fahrettin Altun, then newly appointed to head the palace’s propaganda unit, tweeted: “Your political hegemony is over, your cultural Hegemony will also end.”

It wasn’t a message thrown out in the rush of victory. Rather, it was the declaration of war by the AKP, which had been in power for 16 years at the time, against the cultural heritage of modern Turkey, which until then had withstood all pressure. It was the oath of the palace regime, which during its reign had failed to create its own line in literature, music and architecture and to put new things in the place of what was destroying it, smothering Turkey in every respect in banality , to “kitchen”.



Bulent Mumay

Of course, the AKP did not just try to destroy Turkey’s cultural climate in 2018. A commune ruled by the AKP, for example, removed a statue after Erdoğan called it “monstrous”. The same administration removed all female sculptures from the city. Exhibitions were forbidden if they also showed nudes or wine bottles. Due to the pressure against TV stations, even glasses with alcohol were pixelated on the screen and video clips were banned for alleged obscenity. The country’s largest film festival ruled out a documentary about the 2013 Gezi protests. Theaters that staged critical plays had their financial support cut, and dissident theater workers were banned from working. Cartoonists who criticized their works were punished with imprisonment. Several hundred books were banned, tens of thousands of copies were confiscated and destroyed. However, the competencies that the new system gave Erdoğan in 2018 multiplied the palace’s efforts to establish its own “cultural hegemony”.

The most popular male given name

In the new system, Erdoğan decides all matters in the country with one word, with a single signature. Under his autocracy, intervention in art and culture became systematic. Almost every week we are confronted with a new ban. Music festivals and concerts by opposition artists are banned over alleged security concerns. Cultural institutions under the Ministry of Culture are handed over to people who have nothing to do with arts and culture. Last week, for example, Erdoğan appointed the creator of the children’s song project Grandpa Tayyip Long Live! as Director General of the Fine Arts Department. What “beautiful art,” isn’t it? And he appointed a TV series star to the management of the State Theater. Years ago, this man had failed the entrance examination for actors at the state theaters, now he became their director because of his loyalty to Erdoğan!